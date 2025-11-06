Worldline's Financial Revival: A Bold Turnaround Strategy

French payments firm Worldline has announced a strategic plan to bolster its finances by raising 500 million euros in fresh equity. The move aims to restore investor confidence following a series of setbacks.

The capital increase will occur in two stages: an initial 110 million euro reserved share sale involving Bpifrance, Credit Agricole, and BNP Paribas, and a following 390-million-euro rights issue available to all shareholders. The financial institutions have collectively committed to subscribing 135 million euros.

Worldline, once a sparkling player in France's technology sector, has seen a drastic reduction in its market value due to challenges like client retention issues and governance instability. It faces financial pressures and reputational damage from a criminal probe into its Belgian unit. However, it is setting sights on longer-term targets that include divestments and annual revenue growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)