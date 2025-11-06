Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Theft Scandal Sparks Political Storm

The Sabarimala gold theft case has become a significant controversy in Kerala, with Congress MLA Sunny Joseph accusing the government of indifference. The Kerala High Court has permitted a scientific investigation, highlighting irregularities. BJP demands a central investigation and audit of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:27 IST
Sabarimala Gold Theft Scandal Sparks Political Storm
Congress MLA Sunny Joseph (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfolding political drama, Congress MLA Sunny Joseph has accused the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government of neglecting the Sabarimala gold theft case. Joseph claims the investigation is slow and accuses the government of failing the devotees by not apprehending the culprits.

The BJP has joined the fray, with party chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar demanding a central probe into the scandal and an audit of the Travancore Devaswom Board. This follows the Kerala High Court's decision to allow scientific examination in the ongoing investigation, showing potential lapses in handling the stolen gold.

With new revelations emerging from a Special Investigation Team report, including missing documentation and irregularities in the gold transfer process, the Sabarimala controversy deepens. The opposition has reacted strongly, with demands for accountability and a call for the resignation of the Devaswom board minister.

TRENDING

1
India's Green Skies: The Rise of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

India's Green Skies: The Rise of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

 India
2
RJD indulged in massacres, rape, Lalu's son raises 'long live Shahabuddin' slogan; no place for 'bahubalis' in NDA govt: Shah in Bettiah.

RJD indulged in massacres, rape, Lalu's son raises 'long live Shahabuddin' s...

 India
3
Japan Reaffirms Strong Support for Ukraine's Fight Against Russian Invasion

Japan Reaffirms Strong Support for Ukraine's Fight Against Russian Invasion

 Japan
4

Junio Paves Way for Financial Literacy with RBI Nod for PPIs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption boosts industry stability and ESG performance in manufacturing

AI integration in government services demands urgent action

How digital currencies reshape market stability in developed and emerging economies

Prompt injection attacks undermine AI safety despite advanced alignment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025