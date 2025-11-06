Sabarimala Gold Theft Scandal Sparks Political Storm
The Sabarimala gold theft case has become a significant controversy in Kerala, with Congress MLA Sunny Joseph accusing the government of indifference. The Kerala High Court has permitted a scientific investigation, highlighting irregularities. BJP demands a central investigation and audit of the Travancore Devaswom Board.
- Country:
- India
In an unfolding political drama, Congress MLA Sunny Joseph has accused the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government of neglecting the Sabarimala gold theft case. Joseph claims the investigation is slow and accuses the government of failing the devotees by not apprehending the culprits.
The BJP has joined the fray, with party chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar demanding a central probe into the scandal and an audit of the Travancore Devaswom Board. This follows the Kerala High Court's decision to allow scientific examination in the ongoing investigation, showing potential lapses in handling the stolen gold.
With new revelations emerging from a Special Investigation Team report, including missing documentation and irregularities in the gold transfer process, the Sabarimala controversy deepens. The opposition has reacted strongly, with demands for accountability and a call for the resignation of the Devaswom board minister.
ALSO READ
BJP leaders urge people to vote for NDA in name of religion, not for development, alleges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bihar's Motihari.
BJP MP Critiques Rahul Gandhi's Allegations of Voter Fraud Ahead of Bihar Elections
High-Stakes Battle in Bihar: RJD Accuses BJP Amidst Assembly Polls
BJP's Sanjay Saraogi Predicts NDA Victory in Bihar Elections
Temple of Justice: CJI Gavai Advocates Simplicity in New Bombay High Court Complex