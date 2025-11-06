Sabarimala Gold Theft Scandal Sparks Political Storm

In an unfolding political drama, Congress MLA Sunny Joseph has accused the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government of neglecting the Sabarimala gold theft case. Joseph claims the investigation is slow and accuses the government of failing the devotees by not apprehending the culprits.

The BJP has joined the fray, with party chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar demanding a central probe into the scandal and an audit of the Travancore Devaswom Board. This follows the Kerala High Court's decision to allow scientific examination in the ongoing investigation, showing potential lapses in handling the stolen gold.

With new revelations emerging from a Special Investigation Team report, including missing documentation and irregularities in the gold transfer process, the Sabarimala controversy deepens. The opposition has reacted strongly, with demands for accountability and a call for the resignation of the Devaswom board minister.