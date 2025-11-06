Bihar Votes for Change Amidst 20 Years of Governance Discontent

Bihar is witnessing a pivotal election as voters head to the polls, expressing their desire for a shift from two decades of perceived inefficacy and high unemployment. Congress leader Harish Rawat highlighted this sentiment, noting the clear impact of the combined efforts of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's campaign on the electorate.

As the first phase of the 2025 Bihar assembly elections unfolds, voting is taking place in 121 constituencies across 18 districts, engaging over 3.75 crore eligible voters. The Election Commission of India reports a swift turnout, with Gopalganj leading the voter participation at 46.73% by 1 pm.

This phase will determine the political futures of several key leaders, including Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and other prominent figures from major parties. The polling, which ends at 6 pm, has been shortened to 5 pm in some areas due to security concerns, setting the stage for a closely watched electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)