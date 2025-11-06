Tej Pratap Yadav Confident Amidst Intense Bihar Electoral Battle
Janshakti Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav, contesting from Mahua in Bihar's first election phase, expresses confidence in victory. Polling is intense, with stiff competition from NDA and RJD candidates. Voter turnout is promising, signaling an engaged electorate across the state.
- Country:
- India
Tej Pratap Yadav, the national president of the newly formed Janshakti Janata Dal, expressed confidence while visiting polling booths in Mahua during Bihar's first election phase. Yadav aims for a seat in the assembly, stating he has parental blessings and public backing for a successful outcome in the election.
Yadav, speaking to ANI, highlighted his belief in emerging victorious under the banner of his own party after being expelled from Rashtriya Janata Dal earlier. His competition in Mahua includes prominent figures like Mukesh Kumar Raushan of the RJD and Sanjay Kumar Singh from the Lok Janshakti Party, pointing to a robust electoral fight.
The first phase of the Bihar assembly elections covers 121 constituencies with a vibrant voter turnout recorded at 42.31% by midday. The elections are crucial for many leaders across party lines, and the outcome will set the stage for Bihar's political landscape, as polling concludes later today.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar Politics Heat Up: JDU vs RJD as Assembly Elections Kickoff
Bihar Polls: BJP Dismisses RJD Allegations of Power Cuts
Wherever NDA contests elections, they indulge in 'vote chori', alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar's Purnea.
Priyanka Gandhi Allegations: Fair Elections Can Oust Bihar's NDA Government
Bihar waged war against Indira Gandhi's corruption, opposed Emergency but now Cong seeking to rule with RJD's help: Shah at Motihari rally.