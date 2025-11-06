Uphaar Tragedy: Delhi High Court to Rehear Evidence Tampering Appeals in 2026

The Delhi High Court is set to reconvene in January 2026 to hear appeals in the Uphaar evidence tampering case, involving Sushil and Gopal Ansal. Earlier, Justice Amit Mahajan had to step aside due to conflicts of interest, prompting the reassignment of the case to a new judge.

Justice Ajay Digpaul will now oversee the appeals, which include submissions from the Association of Victims of Uphar Tragedy (AVUT). This development follows a prior ruling where the Ansal brothers, convicted of tampering with evidence connected to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire, initially received shortened sentences after appeal.

In a case that shocked the nation, 59 people died from asphyxia and over 100 were injured during a fire in Uphaar cinema in 1997. The Delhi High Court's upcoming hearing highlights ongoing legal battles and the pursuit of justice for the victims of this tragic fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)