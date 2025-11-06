Revolutionizing Agriculture: Arya.ag's Smart Farm Centers

Arya.ag has unveiled 17 Smart Farm Centers across Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Bihar. These centers are strategically placed near farmer-producer organizations and offer a host of cutting-edge agricultural solutions at no cost to local farmers.

The services provided by these centers include soil testing, drone spraying, and weather forecasting, which are accessible thanks to partnerships with innovative startups such as BharatRohan, Neoperk, and Fyloo. The costs for these services are covered by buyers eager to support sustainable agricultural practices.

With plans to establish an additional 250 centers in the next 18 months, Arya.ag is poised to expand its support to farmers, potentially increasing its turnover by 30-35%. Managing Director Chattanathan D emphasizes the company's dedication to driving growth and interest among farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)