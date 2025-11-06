Left Menu

Saatvik Green Energy Boosts Profit by 36% in High-Growth Phase

Saatvik Green Energy reported a 36.39% increase in net profit to Rs 83.2 crore in the September quarter, driven by higher revenues. The company's order book reached 4.68 GW, and manufacturing capacities are expanding in Ambala and Odisha, enhancing its role in India’s renewable energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:34 IST
Saatvik Green Energy Boosts Profit by 36% in High-Growth Phase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Saatvik Green Energy announced a robust 36.39% increase in its net profit, reaching Rs 83.2 crore for the September quarter. The significant rise in profit was primarily due to higher revenues, as reported by the company in a statement.

In comparison, the company's net profit stood at Rs 61 crore in the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Revenues from operations surged to Rs 768 crore from Rs 475.3 crore in the same period last year, reflecting strong growth and a solid business strategy.

Presently, Saatvik's order book has expanded to nearly 4.68 GW, as of September 30, 2025, ensuring substantial revenue visibility. The company remains committed to an aggressive investment strategy in locations such as Odisha and Ambala, while maintaining healthy margins and improving its debt-to-equity ratio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kalpana Soren Champions Welfare Schemes in Ghatsila Bypoll Campaign

Kalpana Soren Champions Welfare Schemes in Ghatsila Bypoll Campaign

 India
2
Breaking Barriers: China's Call for Global Green Trade Cooperation

Breaking Barriers: China's Call for Global Green Trade Cooperation

 Brazil
3
IIM Ahmedabad Launches Innovative Blended MBA in Business Analytics and AI

IIM Ahmedabad Launches Innovative Blended MBA in Business Analytics and AI

 India
4
"We have a clear vision": Gujarat Giants leadership on retentions ahead of WPL 2026 Mega Auction

"We have a clear vision": Gujarat Giants leadership on retentions ahead of W...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025