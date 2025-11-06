Saatvik Green Energy Boosts Profit by 36% in High-Growth Phase

Saatvik Green Energy announced a robust 36.39% increase in its net profit, reaching Rs 83.2 crore for the September quarter. The significant rise in profit was primarily due to higher revenues, as reported by the company in a statement.

In comparison, the company's net profit stood at Rs 61 crore in the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Revenues from operations surged to Rs 768 crore from Rs 475.3 crore in the same period last year, reflecting strong growth and a solid business strategy.

Presently, Saatvik's order book has expanded to nearly 4.68 GW, as of September 30, 2025, ensuring substantial revenue visibility. The company remains committed to an aggressive investment strategy in locations such as Odisha and Ambala, while maintaining healthy margins and improving its debt-to-equity ratio.

