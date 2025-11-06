Court Allows Toll Collection Resumption Amid Highway Repairs

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has given the go-ahead to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to restart toll collection at Sanwara Toll Plaza from November 12. The condition is that necessary repairs and rectifications must be finalized within 10 days, ensuring compliance with the court's directives.

During the hearing of two public interest litigations, the court acknowledged that the previous suspension of toll collection was justified by the highway's deplorable condition. This suspension, from September 20 to October 31, cost the NHAI Rs 4.53 crore in lost revenue.

The Parwanoo-Solan stretch remains incomplete, with ongoing challenges such as landslides affecting traffic lanes. Maintenance contracts and obstruction from local residents further complicate the project. The court insists on immediate action to clear debris and address infrastructure issues, stressing that any deviation will jeopardize the toll resumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)