Revenue loss due to excise duty cut on petrol, diesel to be Rs 7,000 crore for 15 days: CBIC chief.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:50 IST
Revenue loss due to excise duty cut on petrol, diesel to be Rs 7,000 crore for 15 days: CBIC chief.
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