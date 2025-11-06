Himachal Pradesh Pushes for Tourism Boom with Airport and Heliport Expansion

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday underscored the critical significance of the Kangra airport expansion, as the government disbursed Rs. 460 crore for land acquisition and has Rs. 1,899 crore ready for further distribution, according to an official release.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the airport's expansion will not only invigorate the economy of Kangra and nearby districts but will also boost tourism, creating numerous employment opportunities and attracting high-end tourists.

Sukhu also reviewed heliport projects across the state, calling for an acceleration in construction. Pending heliports in various districts will soon see completion to improve tourist access. The CM urged the development of new helicopter routes to enhance tourist travel options further.

(With inputs from agencies.)