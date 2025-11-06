Left Menu

Suryoday Small Finance Bank's Q2 Earnings Show Mixed Results, Plans for Strategic Focus

Suryoday Small Finance Bank reported a 33% decline in profit for Q2 of 2025. Despite a rise in total income, operating profits fell significantly. The bank's asset quality deteriorated with an increase in NPAs. Future plans include deepening MSME engagement and expanding digital offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Suryoday Small Finance Bank announced a significant 33% drop in profit for the second quarter of 2025, earning Rs 30 crore compared to Rs 45 crore in the previous year's quarter. Despite this, total income rose to Rs 599 crore from Rs 555 crore.

Interest income also showed an uptick, reaching Rs 520 crore. However, operating profits plummeted to Rs 79 crore from Rs 127 crore for the comparable period. The asset quality showed signs of strain, with gross NPAs rising sharply to 5.93%.

Looking forward, the bank aims to intensify its focus on MSMEs and secure lending. CEO Baskar Babu Ramachandran emphasized continued growth through digital initiatives, with a focus on trust, innovation, and customer inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

