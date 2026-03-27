India's Energy Dependence Dilemma: Unpacking the Gas Promises
The Congress has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's growing reliance on crude oil, LPG, and natural gas imports, arguing that promised energy self-reliance has not materialized. The controversy includes allegations of a Rs 20,000 crore gas discovery scam and current reports of panic buying amidst misinformation on energy shortages.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, the Congress party launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, denouncing the escalating dependency on imported crude oil, LPG, and natural gas in India.
In a statement on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted that since 2014, the country's need for crude imports has surged from 84% to 90%, while LPG imports increased from 46% to 62%. Ramesh criticized the failure to achieve 'Atmanirbharta' or self-reliance, a promise made by the current administration.
Amidst the backlash and rumors of energy shortages, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reassured the public, stating India's reserves remain stable with sufficient stocks of crude oil, fuel, and LPG despite the conflict in West Asia.
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- India
- energy
- imports
- Modi
- crude oil
- LPG
- natural gas
- Congress
- Atmanirbharta
- energy independence
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