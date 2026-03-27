India's Energy Dependence Dilemma: Unpacking the Gas Promises

On Friday, the Congress party launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, denouncing the escalating dependency on imported crude oil, LPG, and natural gas in India.

In a statement on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted that since 2014, the country's need for crude imports has surged from 84% to 90%, while LPG imports increased from 46% to 62%. Ramesh criticized the failure to achieve 'Atmanirbharta' or self-reliance, a promise made by the current administration.

Amidst the backlash and rumors of energy shortages, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reassured the public, stating India's reserves remain stable with sufficient stocks of crude oil, fuel, and LPG despite the conflict in West Asia.