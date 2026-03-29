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Sealed Fate: Unpaid Dues Halt Maharashtra's Dry Port Project

Maharashtra's Jalna district sealed a multi-modal dry port project site due to unpaid land revenue dues of Rs 52 lakh. Despite infrastructure nearing completion, the project, inaugurated in 2024, remains non-operational. Authorities aim to resolve the dues promptly to advance operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 29-03-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 12:51 IST
Sealed Fate: Unpaid Dues Halt Maharashtra's Dry Port Project
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The administration in Maharashtra's Jalna district recently sealed a multi-modal dry port project site due to pending land revenue dues totaling Rs 52 lakh. The sealing operation, led by Tehsildar Chhaya Pawar, was executed at the Daregaon site on Saturday following unheeded recovery notices.

Planned jointly by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and National Highways Logistics Management Limited, the facility was handed over to Vikas Coal and Minerals Pvt. Ltd. for a 15-year operation term. Essential infrastructure components, such as a container yard, warehouse facilities, and a truck terminal, have been developed, while connectivity remains incomplete.

The project, inaugurated in 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has yet to become operational. Authorities anticipate operational advancements in the coming month, contingent on the resolution of the financial dispute.

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