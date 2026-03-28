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Compensation for Unpaid Airport Security Workers Amid Shutdown

President Donald Trump has directed the Homeland Security Secretary and the White House budget director to ensure compensation for unpaid airport security workers. This directive comes as a result of a partial government shutdown ongoing since February. The decision was disclosed in a memo from the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:12 IST
Compensation for Unpaid Airport Security Workers Amid Shutdown
Donald Trump

In a new development, President Donald Trump announced measures to address the financial strain on airport security workers affected by the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Trump has tasked the Homeland Security Secretary and the White House budget director to expedite compensation for these employees, many of whom have gone unpaid since the shutdown began in February.

The White House released a memo confirming the directive, signaling a move to mitigate the impact of the prolonged government closure on crucial security operations and personnel.

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