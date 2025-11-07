Acharya Shastri's Padayatra: A Call for Hindu Unity
Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is set to lead a 10-day padayatra through Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, aimed at promoting Hindu unity by ending caste-based discrimination and reinforcing nationalism. The march will see participation from around 40,000 people and commence with the national anthem and Hanuman Chalisa.
Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has announced a significant 10-day padayatra, embarking from November 7 to 16, which will traverse the states of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The spiritual leader emphasized the march's focus on fostering Hindu unity and dismantling caste-based prejudices while advocating for a harmonious national identity.
In a press briefing held recently, Shastri reiterated the padayatra's objectives, declaring it a mission against casteism and for the promotion of Hindu solidarity. "There are castes, but there should be no casteism," he remarked, stressing the march's role in uniting Hindus against division and discrimination. An estimated 40,000 followers are expected to join the journey, which will begin with patriotic and religious ceremonies.
The 145-kilometer march will not only symbolize a fight for Hindu rights but also represent a broader appeal for nationalism devoid of religious extremism. Shastri has extended invitations to all political parties with Hindu constituents, underscoring the inclusive nature of the event. He urged participants to embrace 'Sanatan unity' and safeguard cultural values while denouncing potential sectarian violence.
