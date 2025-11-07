Left Menu

Acharya Shastri's Padayatra: A Call for Hindu Unity

Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is set to lead a 10-day padayatra through Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, aimed at promoting Hindu unity by ending caste-based discrimination and reinforcing nationalism. The march will see participation from around 40,000 people and commence with the national anthem and Hanuman Chalisa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:31 IST
Acharya Shastri's Padayatra: A Call for Hindu Unity
Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has announced a significant 10-day padayatra, embarking from November 7 to 16, which will traverse the states of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The spiritual leader emphasized the march's focus on fostering Hindu unity and dismantling caste-based prejudices while advocating for a harmonious national identity.

In a press briefing held recently, Shastri reiterated the padayatra's objectives, declaring it a mission against casteism and for the promotion of Hindu solidarity. "There are castes, but there should be no casteism," he remarked, stressing the march's role in uniting Hindus against division and discrimination. An estimated 40,000 followers are expected to join the journey, which will begin with patriotic and religious ceremonies.

The 145-kilometer march will not only symbolize a fight for Hindu rights but also represent a broader appeal for nationalism devoid of religious extremism. Shastri has extended invitations to all political parties with Hindu constituents, underscoring the inclusive nature of the event. He urged participants to embrace 'Sanatan unity' and safeguard cultural values while denouncing potential sectarian violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Economic Decline: Blame Game Intensifies in Election Season

Bihar's Economic Decline: Blame Game Intensifies in Election Season

 India
2
Chinese state media reports new aircraft carrier has been commissioned as Beijing seeks to extend power far overseas, reports AP.

Chinese state media reports new aircraft carrier has been commissioned as Be...

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as North Korea Launches Missile Amid U.S. Diplomacy Overtures

Tensions Rise as North Korea Launches Missile Amid U.S. Diplomacy Overtures

 Global
4
Police Encounter: Accused in Schoolgirl Blackmail Case Shot in Uttar Pradesh

Police Encounter: Accused in Schoolgirl Blackmail Case Shot in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025