Traffic Alert: Major Roads Blocked for Vande Mataram's 150th Anniversary

The Delhi Traffic Police has released an advisory for drivers as India celebrates 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram' at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. The event, organized by the Ministry of Culture, is expected to draw 11,000 invitees traveling in approximately 1,000 cars and 300 buses, causing potential traffic disruptions in central Delhi.

Several central Delhi routes might face congestion or diversions from 5 am to 2 pm, contingent on real-time traffic. Affected roads include Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, as well as Vikas Marg, IP Marg, Secretariat Road, and Velodrome Road. Other impacted stretches are anticipated along Shanti Van Crossing-Rajghat-Bhairon Marg, Geeta Colony Flyover-IP Flyover-Saleem Garh Bypass, W Point-Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-Delhi Gate-Rajghat-JLN Marg, and Rajghat-Kishan Ghat-Power House Road.

For handling the event turnout efficiently, attendees can access the stadium via designated entry points. East-side arrivals may use Gates 1, 2, 3, 7, and 8 through Velodrome or Secretariat Road, while west-side visitors are directed to Gates 19, 21, 22, and 23 via Mahatma Gandhi Marg or Ring Road. Parking is strictly off-limits on major routes such as Velodrome Road, Secretariat Road, IP Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Vikas Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Saleem Garh Bypass, and Power House Road, with unauthorized vehicles subject to towing and legal consequences.

Commuters should avoid impacted roads and consult Delhi Traffic Police updates via social media and the website to plan alternative travel routes. (ANI)