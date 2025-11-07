Left Menu

Saatvik Solar Scores Major Orders, Reinforces Solar Dominance

Saatvik Solar Industries, a subsidiary of Saatvik Green Energy, secured orders worth Rs 299.40 crore for supplying solar PV modules. Placed by three Indian IPPs and EPC players, the orders reinforce Saatvik's reputation in the domestic solar market. Deliveries align with project timelines from December 2025 to March 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Saatvik Green Energy, through its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited, has received substantial orders amounting to Rs 299.40 crore for solar photovoltaic modules.

The orders, placed by three prominent independent power producers (IPPs) and EPC players in India, solidify Saatvik's position in the burgeoning solar energy market.

CEO Prashant Mathur emphasized the significance of these repeat orders, highlighting confidence in Saatvik's quality and timely delivery, amid expanding facilities to support India's solar ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

