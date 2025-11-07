Saatvik Solar Scores Major Orders, Reinforces Solar Dominance

Saatvik Green Energy, through its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited, has received substantial orders amounting to Rs 299.40 crore for solar photovoltaic modules.

The orders, placed by three prominent independent power producers (IPPs) and EPC players in India, solidify Saatvik's position in the burgeoning solar energy market.

CEO Prashant Mathur emphasized the significance of these repeat orders, highlighting confidence in Saatvik's quality and timely delivery, amid expanding facilities to support India's solar ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)