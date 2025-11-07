French Wine Output Surpasses Initial Forecast

The French Agriculture Ministry has increased its wine production estimate to 36.2 million hectolitres this year, up from last month's prediction of 36.0 million hectolitres. This output level aligns with the previous year's rain-impacted harvest.

The revised projection reflects the latest results from this season's harvest, yet it remains 16% lower than the average production over the past five years.

A hectolitre, equivalent to 100 litres, equals approximately 133 standard wine bottles, underscoring the significance of this adjustment in the broader context of France's wine industry.