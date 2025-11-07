Left Menu

French Wine Output Surpasses Initial Forecast

The French farm ministry has adjusted its wine production forecast for this year to 36.2 million hectolitres, matching last year's rain-affected output but still 16% below the five-year average.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:43 IST
French Wine Output Surpasses Initial Forecast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The French Agriculture Ministry has increased its wine production estimate to 36.2 million hectolitres this year, up from last month's prediction of 36.0 million hectolitres. This output level aligns with the previous year's rain-impacted harvest.

The revised projection reflects the latest results from this season's harvest, yet it remains 16% lower than the average production over the past five years.

A hectolitre, equivalent to 100 litres, equals approximately 133 standard wine bottles, underscoring the significance of this adjustment in the broader context of France's wine industry.

TRENDING

1
Arisinfra Solutions Ltd Surges to Profit with Strategic Growth

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd Surges to Profit with Strategic Growth

 India
2
Leny Yoro: Manchester United's Redemption at Spurs

Leny Yoro: Manchester United's Redemption at Spurs

 United Kingdom
3
Welspun Enterprises Secures Rs 3,145 Crore Water Treatment Project in Maharashtra

Welspun Enterprises Secures Rs 3,145 Crore Water Treatment Project in Mahara...

 India
4
Tragic Loss: Sub-Inspector Fatally Attacked in Haryana

Tragic Loss: Sub-Inspector Fatally Attacked in Haryana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025