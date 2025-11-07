Left Menu

Supreme Court's Dog Relocation Order Sparks Debate

The Supreme Court's decision to relocate stray dogs from public spaces has sparked controversy. Maneka Gandhi and animal rights activists argue against the practicality, citing a lack of shelters and resources. Lawyer Nanita Sharma expresses hope in divine justice, while critics like Gauri Maulekhi deem the ruling unfortunate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:18 IST
Supreme Court's Dog Relocation Order Sparks Debate
Animal rights activist & BJP leader Maneka Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's recent order mandating the relocation of stray dogs from public institutions, such as schools, colleges, hospitals, railway stations, and bus stops, has ignited a heated debate. Animal rights activist and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi voiced her shock and concern over the decision, highlighting the shortage of animal shelters to accommodate the displaced animals. In a statement to ANI, she questioned the feasibility of the order, asking, 'If 5000 dogs are removed, where will you keep them?'

Supreme Court lawyer and petitioner Nanita Sharma noted that the ruling echoed a previous order from August 11. Sharma emphasized the need for a nodal officer to ensure that relocated dogs do not return to public spaces, expressing faith in divine justice to prevent injustice against voiceless animals. Though the relocation defies the ABC (Animal Birth Control) rules, it has been justified due to rising dog bite incidents.

People for Animals India Trustee, Gauri Maulekhi, criticized the Supreme Court's decision, arguing that the bench failed to consider input from all parties involved. Maulekhi warned that the ruling could worsen the situation rather than solve it, describing it as 'unfortunate.' Amid these concerns, the Supreme Court has directed all states and Union Territories to facilitate the removal of stray dogs without their return post-sterilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maldives Elevates Defense Capabilities with New Air Corps

Maldives Elevates Defense Capabilities with New Air Corps

 Ghana
2
Firefighting Efforts Contain McDonald's Blaze in Mumbai Mall

Firefighting Efforts Contain McDonald's Blaze in Mumbai Mall

 India
3
Controversial Sniper Rifle Sale to Brazil's BOPE Sparks Human Rights Concerns

Controversial Sniper Rifle Sale to Brazil's BOPE Sparks Human Rights Concern...

 Global
4

India's Financial Pathway to a USD 30-Trillion Economy: World Bank Report In...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025