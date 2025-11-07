Supreme Court's Dog Relocation Order Sparks Debate

The Supreme Court's recent order mandating the relocation of stray dogs from public institutions, such as schools, colleges, hospitals, railway stations, and bus stops, has ignited a heated debate. Animal rights activist and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi voiced her shock and concern over the decision, highlighting the shortage of animal shelters to accommodate the displaced animals. In a statement to ANI, she questioned the feasibility of the order, asking, 'If 5000 dogs are removed, where will you keep them?'

Supreme Court lawyer and petitioner Nanita Sharma noted that the ruling echoed a previous order from August 11. Sharma emphasized the need for a nodal officer to ensure that relocated dogs do not return to public spaces, expressing faith in divine justice to prevent injustice against voiceless animals. Though the relocation defies the ABC (Animal Birth Control) rules, it has been justified due to rising dog bite incidents.

People for Animals India Trustee, Gauri Maulekhi, criticized the Supreme Court's decision, arguing that the bench failed to consider input from all parties involved. Maulekhi warned that the ruling could worsen the situation rather than solve it, describing it as 'unfortunate.' Amid these concerns, the Supreme Court has directed all states and Union Territories to facilitate the removal of stray dogs without their return post-sterilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)