Left Menu

Gujarat Embarks on Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra Honoring Birsa Munda's Legacy

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra celebrating the 150th anniversary of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The yatra, part of the Tribal Pride Year Festival, seeks to raise awareness about tribal contributions and foster community involvement in India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:50 IST
Gujarat Embarks on Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra Honoring Birsa Munda's Legacy
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flags off Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat on the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda (Photo/Gujarat CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has inaugurated the Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra, marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda. This initiative is part of the wider 'Tribal Pride Year Festival,' aiming to celebrate and recognize the momentous contributions of tribal communities under Munda's leadership.

According to a statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, the yatra seeks to engage tribal communities in India's development journey, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The celebrations have been planned meticulously to span the state's tribal regions, promoting awareness and participation.

The yatra, scheduled from November 7 to 13, will cover significant distances across Gujarat's tribal areas, including activities like health camps and cultural displays. These efforts intend to foster tribal pride and encourage community involvement in initiatives that aim to uplift tribal communities under the current governmental leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Prime Minister Modi's Dynamic Visit to Varanasi: Launching Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Modi's Dynamic Visit to Varanasi: Launching Vande Bharat Expr...

 India
2
Syria's Ongoing Tragedy: Enforced Disappearances Amidst Unrest

Syria's Ongoing Tragedy: Enforced Disappearances Amidst Unrest

 Global
3
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar says controversial land deal in Pune allegedly involving his son Parth Pawar has been scrapped.

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar says controversial land deal in Pune allegedly ...

 India
4
Italy's Largest Union CGIL Calls December 12 General Strike

Italy's Largest Union CGIL Calls December 12 General Strike

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025