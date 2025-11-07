Gujarat Embarks on Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra Honoring Birsa Munda's Legacy

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has inaugurated the Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra, marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda. This initiative is part of the wider 'Tribal Pride Year Festival,' aiming to celebrate and recognize the momentous contributions of tribal communities under Munda's leadership.

According to a statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, the yatra seeks to engage tribal communities in India's development journey, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The celebrations have been planned meticulously to span the state's tribal regions, promoting awareness and participation.

The yatra, scheduled from November 7 to 13, will cover significant distances across Gujarat's tribal areas, including activities like health camps and cultural displays. These efforts intend to foster tribal pride and encourage community involvement in initiatives that aim to uplift tribal communities under the current governmental leadership.

