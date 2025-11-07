Left Menu

India's Forex Reserves Dip: Unraveling the Decline

India's forex reserves fell by USD 5.623 billion to USD 689.733 billion for the week ending October 31. This decline is mainly due to reductions in foreign currency assets and gold reserves. The Reserve Bank of India noted fluctuations in foreign holdings and a slight increase in India's IMF position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:53 IST
India's Forex Reserves Dip: Unraveling the Decline
  • Country:
  • India

India's foreign exchange reserves experienced a significant drop of USD 5.623 billion, totaling USD 689.733 billion for the week ended October 31, according to a report by the Reserve Bank of India.

This sharp decline was attributed to the decrease in foreign currency assets, which fell by USD 1.957 billion to USD 564.591 billion. Additionally, the gold reserves saw a considerable reduction of USD 3.81 billion to USD 101.726 billion during the same period.

Meanwhile, India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) saw a modest increase of USD 164 million, reaching USD 4.772 billion. These fluctuations in the country's forex holdings reflect the broader economic challenges and currency valuations against the dollar.

