Iran Declines 2026 FIFA World Cup Amid Heightened Tensions with US

Iran's Sports Minister, Ahmad Donyamali, announced on Wednesday that the nation will not participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The decision follows the reported assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, by the United States, Al Jazeera reported, citing Reuters.

Donyamali stated that Iran cannot partake in the global football event due to aggression from the US and its allies, leading to ongoing conflict since February 28. This has also caused disruptions in the global energy supply chain.

With Iran's matches scheduled to take place in American cities like Los Angeles and Seattle, Donyamali emphasized security concerns for their athletes. Despite FIFA President Gianni Infantino's welcoming remarks, Iran's football officials express deep skepticism about participating under such conditions.

