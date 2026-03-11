Left Menu

Iran Declines 2026 FIFA World Cup Amid Heightened Tensions with US

Iran has announced its withdrawal from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing the assassination of its Supreme Leader by the US and ongoing conflicts as reasons. Tensions between Iran, Israel, and the US have disrupted global energy supplies, complicating participation in the tournament co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:22 IST
Iran football team players (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran's Sports Minister, Ahmad Donyamali, announced on Wednesday that the nation will not participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The decision follows the reported assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, by the United States, Al Jazeera reported, citing Reuters.

Donyamali stated that Iran cannot partake in the global football event due to aggression from the US and its allies, leading to ongoing conflict since February 28. This has also caused disruptions in the global energy supply chain.

With Iran's matches scheduled to take place in American cities like Los Angeles and Seattle, Donyamali emphasized security concerns for their athletes. Despite FIFA President Gianni Infantino's welcoming remarks, Iran's football officials express deep skepticism about participating under such conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

