CopperTech Metals: Bridging America's Critical Mineral Needs with Zambia's Legacy

Vedanta Resources Ltd announced on Friday the establishment of CopperTech Metals Inc, a new venture based in the United States, dedicated to bolstering infrastructure and advancing clean energy initiatives.

CopperTech Metals will manage the operations at Konkola Copper Mines, one of the world's most expansive high-grade copper deposits, located in Zambia. The company is set to increase its annual copper production to 300,000 tonnes by 2031, guided by Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar.

In a bid to enhance its production capabilities, CopperTech is investing an additional USD 1.5 billion into AI-driven technology to aid exploration and extraction. Founder Anil Agarwal emphasized the venture's role in meeting America's mineral demands while honoring Zambia's rich copper heritage.

