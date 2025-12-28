Hakimi's Return: Morocco's Captain Fit for Zambia Showdown

Morocco's coach, Walid Regragui, has confirmed that star player Achraf Hakimi is ready to return to action in their crucial Africa Cup of Nations match against Zambia. This announcement comes after Hakimi's earlier appearances on crutches cast doubt on his participation in the tournament.

The Paris St Germain right-back, named Africa's best player last month, has yet to make an appearance in Morocco's games, including their 2-0 win over Comoros and 1-1 draw against Mali. Coach Regragui credits PSG for their role in Hakimi's recovery and early release to assist the national team.

Morocco, aiming for their first AFCON title since 1976, need a victory over Zambia to ensure they finish at the top of Group B. Regragui expressed his gratitude towards PSG for prioritizing the player's national duty, emphasizing the rarity of such cooperation just before a major tournament.