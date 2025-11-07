CBI Takes Over High-Profile Case: Ex-Punjab DGP's Son's Mysterious Death

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially taken over the investigation related to the suspicious death of Aqil Akhter, the son of former Punjab Director General of Police (Human Rights) Mohammad Mustafa. This high-profile case, previously under the jurisdiction of the Mansa Devi Complex Police Station in Panchkula, is now being handled by the CBI under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Details from the First Information Report (FIR) disclose that the complaint was initiated by Shamshudeen Chaudhary, a resident of Model Town, Malerkotla, Punjab. He called for a probe into Aqil Akhter's death, highlighting persisting tensions within the family. On August 27, Aqil had shared a video on social media, accusing his mother and sister of plotting against him, and expressing fears over his safety.

Aqil's father, Mustafa, in a previous statement to ANI, described his son's death as an unbearable loss. He contended that Aqil suffered from an 18-year-long battle with drug addiction, suggesting an overdose caused the demise. Mustafa dismissed murder theories as political exploitation, emphasizing his transparency and lack of concerns about the allegations leveled against him.

ACP Vikram Nehra, formerly leading the investigation, acknowledged tension between the father and son. Aqil's sudden death, preceded by publicized apprehensions, catalyzed suspicions of foul play. The complainant requested thorough scrutiny of digital materials and social interactions. Following this, the Haryana government transferred the case to the CBI on October 22, with official concurrence from the Union Government on November 6.

The FIR implicates four individuals: Aqil's father Mohammad Mustafa, mother Razia Sultana, wife, and sister. The inquiry is being headed by Rishiraj Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police from CBI's Special Crime Branch, Chandigarh. The formal registration of the case occurred on November 6, overseen by IPS officer Rahul Sharma.