Wall Street Stumbles Amid Economic Concerns

Wall Street's key indexes opened lower on Friday, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all set for significant weekly declines. Investor sentiment was dampened by economic uncertainty and high valuations in the tech sector.

Wall Street's leading indexes experienced a downturn as they opened on Friday, setting the stage for a significant weekly drop. Investor sentiment is troubled by looming economic apprehensions and the inflated valuations within the technology sector.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 115.3 points, marking a fall of 0.25%, settling at 46,797.03. Similarly, the S&P 500 witnessed a reduction of 24.1 points, or 0.36%, coming to 6,696.18.

The Nasdaq Composite was not spared either, as it declined by 161.1 points, or 0.70%, plummeting to 22,892.917 as trading began.

