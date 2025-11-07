India Revamps Consumer Protection Act: Innovations and Timely Justice in Focus

In a bid to enhance consumer justice, the Department of Consumer Affairs, under India's Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, held a significant Chintan Shivir in New Delhi to deliberate on the strengthening of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The event aimed to review and propose reforms in legislative and procedural frameworks to ensure timely and effective resolutions of consumer grievances. Distinguished speakers included Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, Nidhi Khare, Bharat Khera, and Anupam Mishra, who underscored the importance of simplifying redressal processes and embracing technological initiatives.

Secretary Nidhi Khare, highlighting the Government's commitment to expedient justice, pointed out the Act's clear timelines for case disposal, ensuring no case lingers beyond six months. She emphasized technological advancements like Direct Benefit Transfer and the E-Jagriti initiative, aligning consumer protection efforts with digital efficiency. India's recognition by UNCTAD for its pre-litigation efforts through the National Consumer Helpline, which resolves vast numbers of complaints swiftly, also stood out.

Justice Sahi, while advocating for regular performance audits to assess the Act's effectiveness, highlighted the essential role of technology, including AI, in enhancing consumer forums. He stressed the need for human empathy to continue as the cornerstone of justice. The event drew wide participation from state representatives, legal experts, academic institutions, and industry leaders, vibrant discussions focused on reforms aimed at expediting case resolutions, reducing backlog, and fortifying the infrastructure of District Consumer Commissions.

