Bihar Assembly Elections: Post-Poll Scrutiny Affirms Transparent Voting Process

The Election Commission of India conducted a thorough scrutiny of voting documents post-polls in the Bihar Assembly elections' first phase to ensure transparency. No discrepancies were found, and the poll concluded peacefully with a record 64.66% voter turnout.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reaffirmed its commitment to electoral transparency by issuing guidelines for meticulous post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A and other significant poll-day documents. These measures aim to enhance transparency and identify any malpractice in polling stations.

ECI's release emphasized that candidates were duly notified about the scrutiny's details, ensuring a smooth process across all 121 Assembly Constituencies involved in the first phase of the Bihar elections. This was achieved with the participation of Returning Officers and General Observers.

Remarkably, the scrutiny revealed no discrepancies, negating the need for repolls after a historic 64.66% voter turnout recorded across 45,341 booths. The state's Chief Electoral Officer confirmed data finalization in due course, while the second phase looms ahead on November 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

