UGRO Capital Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amid Rising Income
UGRO Capital, a DataTech NBFC, saw its profits rise by 19% to Rs 43 crore in Q3 2025, compared to Rs 36 crore last year. Total income grew to Rs 461 crore, driven by an increase in interest income. Expenses also rose, with a slight increase in NPAs.
UGRO Capital, a DataTech non-banking financial company, announced a robust financial performance for the third quarter ending September 2025. The firm reported a 19 percent rise in profits to Rs 43 crore, up from Rs 36 crore during the same period last year.
According to the company's regulatory filing, total income surged to Rs 461 crore from Rs 343 crore, attributed largely to an increase in interest income, which rose to Rs 322 crore from Rs 208 crore. Despite the revenue boost, total expenses also climbed to Rs 400 crore from Rs 293 crore a year earlier.
However, the company's asset quality saw a slight decline, with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) inching up to 2.4 percent from 2.1 percent. UGRO Capital continues to focus on lending to micro, small, and medium enterprises.
