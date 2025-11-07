Left Menu

UGRO Capital Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amid Rising Income

UGRO Capital, a DataTech NBFC, saw its profits rise by 19% to Rs 43 crore in Q3 2025, compared to Rs 36 crore last year. Total income grew to Rs 461 crore, driven by an increase in interest income. Expenses also rose, with a slight increase in NPAs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:17 IST
UGRO Capital Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amid Rising Income
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

UGRO Capital, a DataTech non-banking financial company, announced a robust financial performance for the third quarter ending September 2025. The firm reported a 19 percent rise in profits to Rs 43 crore, up from Rs 36 crore during the same period last year.

According to the company's regulatory filing, total income surged to Rs 461 crore from Rs 343 crore, attributed largely to an increase in interest income, which rose to Rs 322 crore from Rs 208 crore. Despite the revenue boost, total expenses also climbed to Rs 400 crore from Rs 293 crore a year earlier.

However, the company's asset quality saw a slight decline, with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) inching up to 2.4 percent from 2.1 percent. UGRO Capital continues to focus on lending to micro, small, and medium enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Possible Visit to India Amidst U.S.-India Trade and Defense Dynamics

Trump's Possible Visit to India Amidst U.S.-India Trade and Defense Dynamics

 Global
2
India's Tax Reforms: Driving Investor Confidence and Future Multilateral Certainties

India's Tax Reforms: Driving Investor Confidence and Future Multilateral Cer...

 India
3
Assam Leads the Way: Optimal Use of Special Central Fund

Assam Leads the Way: Optimal Use of Special Central Fund

 India
4
Delhi’s Atal Canteens Set to Serve Nutritious Meals for Rs 5

Delhi’s Atal Canteens Set to Serve Nutritious Meals for Rs 5

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025