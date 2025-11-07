Minister Chouhan Pledges Quick Relief for Maharashtra's Flood-Hit Farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Beed, Maharashtra, assessing the severe damage wrought by September's floods. He assured the stricken farmers of fast-tracked relief measures, highlighting the devastation where lush fields transformed into barren tracts of sand and stone.

Chouhan commended the state government, led by CM Devendra Fadnavis, for conducting a detailed survey of agricultural losses. He affirmed that farmers would receive compensation via crop insurance claims and that housing assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana would be allocated to those whose homes were obliterated.

In discussions about boosting farmers' income, Chouhan spotlighted the need for innovative farming methodologies, citing examples of local farmers who have already prospered by adopting new agricultural trends. He reiterated that both state and central governments are committed to enhancing farmers' financial stability through strategic initiatives and collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)