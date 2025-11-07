Left Menu

Minister Chouhan Pledges Quick Relief for Maharashtra's Flood-Hit Farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan surveyed flood-devastated farmlands in Beed, Maharashtra, assuring affected farmers of prompt assistance. Highlighting government plans for compensation and housing support, Chouhan emphasized adopting new farming practices to boost farmers' income significantly, underscoring joint efforts with both state and central governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:45 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits flood-affected farmlands in Maharashtra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Beed, Maharashtra, assessing the severe damage wrought by September's floods. He assured the stricken farmers of fast-tracked relief measures, highlighting the devastation where lush fields transformed into barren tracts of sand and stone.

Chouhan commended the state government, led by CM Devendra Fadnavis, for conducting a detailed survey of agricultural losses. He affirmed that farmers would receive compensation via crop insurance claims and that housing assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana would be allocated to those whose homes were obliterated.

In discussions about boosting farmers' income, Chouhan spotlighted the need for innovative farming methodologies, citing examples of local farmers who have already prospered by adopting new agricultural trends. He reiterated that both state and central governments are committed to enhancing farmers' financial stability through strategic initiatives and collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

