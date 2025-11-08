Nasdaq's AI Rally Falters Amid Economic Concerns

The Nasdaq has seen a significant decline, ending the week with its biggest dip since April. This downturn is primarily linked to investor concerns regarding the sustainability of a rally in artificial intelligence stocks. Notably, major chip and tech-related shares were among the week's biggest losers, contributing to the overall 3% drop in the Nasdaq.

Despite a previous surge driven by optimism surrounding AI technologies, recent warnings, like those from Nvidia's CEO about China potentially leading the AI race, have led to a selloff in this sector. According to Michael O'Rourke, chief strategist at JonesTrading, this reflects a recalibration in the market as investors reevaluate stock valuations, coupled with some profit-taking after a strong year.

Additionally, the impact of the U.S. government's prolonged shutdown manifests in consumer sentiment, which has reached its lowest point since June 2022, affecting U.S. Treasury yields. This economic uncertainty contrasts with slight gains seen by the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices, which reported progress in ending the government stalemate.