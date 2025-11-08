Left Menu

Public alert issued about toxic diethylene glycol impurity in cough syrup: Haryana minister

Rao has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any availability of the affected batch in the market to the nearest drugs control officer.

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao on Saturday said the government has issued a public health alert following the detection of diethylene glycol (DEG) impurity above permissible limits in a cough syrup formulation.

The alert has been issued on the basis of an official communication received from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) sub-zonal office in Guwahati by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Haryana.

In an official statement, the minister informed that the cough syrup formulation -- ''Planokuf D'' syrup containing cetirizine hydrochloride, phenylephrine hydrochloride and dextromethorphan hydrobromide, and manufactured by Shreya Lifesciences Private Limited -- has been found to contain DEG impurity beyond permissible limits.

The affected batch, bearing number R25053101, was manufactured in February and is set to expire in January 2027. The product has been declared adulterated and Not of Standard Quality (NSQ), the statement said.

The minister said the FDA has directed all senior drugs control officers (SDCOs) and drugs control officers (DCOs) across Haryana to maintain a strict vigil on the movement of the said drug in the market.

Officers have been instructed to draw samples, seize any remaining stock and initiate strict action wherever the product is found.

The State Drugs Controller has ordered an immediate ban on the sale, distribution, prescription and use of the above-mentioned batch of the product throughout Haryana.

Retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals and medical practitioners have been strictly advised not to sell, stock, prescribe or administer the affected batch under any circumstances.

DEG is a toxic chemical known to cause serious health complications, including acute poisoning, kidney failure, neurological disorders and even death, particularly among children. Rao has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any availability of the affected batch in the market to the nearest drugs control officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

