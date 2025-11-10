Left Menu

"Aims to convey the message of unity and self-reliance": Tripura CM Saha flags off Sardar@150 Unity march

CM Saha stated that the march was organised in accordance with the directives of the Union Government, emphasising that the event aims to convey the message of unity and self-reliance. He noted that the state government is paying its tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and working towards renewing its commitment to work together for the unity of our country.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday flagged off the Sardar@150 Unity March organised for honouring former India Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. CM Saha stated that the march was organised in accordance with the directives of the Union Government, emphasising that the event aims to convey the message of unity and self-reliance. He noted that the state government is paying its tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and working towards renewing its commitment to work together for the unity of our country.

"See, the directive that has come from the Centre, regarding the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, many programs are being organised across the country. In Tripura, too, as per that directive, a padyatra (march) has been organised by the Youth and Sports Department. We have participated in it today; many people, students, the police department, the administration, everyone has come together here," Tripura CM said. "In line with the vision of our Prime Minister for 'Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (One India, Self-Reliant India), this march aims to convey the message of unity and self-reliance. Just as Sardar Patel worked for the unity and integrity of the nation, we are paying our respects to him and renewing our commitment to work together for the unity of our country," he added.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (1875-1950), fondly remembered as the Iron Man of India, was one of the foremost leaders of India's freedom struggle and the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of independent India. His firm leadership and diplomatic acumen led to the peaceful integration of over 500 princely states into the Indian Union, laying the foundation of a united and strong India. National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) is celebrated every year on October 31 to honour his unmatched contribution to national unity and integrity. (ANI)

