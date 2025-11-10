J-K Police recovers huge cache of IED-explosives from Haryana's Faridabad

In a major breakthrough near the national capital, Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered a large cache of explosives and weapons from Haryana's Faridabad on Monday. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered a large quantity of IED-making material and ammunition during the investigation.

More details awaited. Earlier on Sunday, continuing its sustained efforts to uproot the terror ecosystem from the grassroots level, Kulgam Police launched a massive crackdown across multiple locations in the district.

The operation targeted Overground workers (OGWs), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) accused persons, sympathisers, and relatives of killed and active terrorists, particularly in areas where encounters had earlier taken place. During the operation, several suspects were detained for questioning, and multiple houses were searched. The action forms part of Kulgam Police's Zero-Tolerance Policy towards terrorism and its support network.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, Kulgam Police had initiated strong action against J-K Nationals Operating from Pak/PoK (JKNOPs) and SIM card vendors facilitating terror communication channels. On November 8, in a major operation aimed at dismantling the ecosystem of terror and subversive activities in the district, Kulgam Police on Saturday launched a massive crackdown on J&K Nationals Operating from Pakistan/Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, multiple Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) were carried out in several parts of the district, targeting individuals involved in facilitating, funding, and promoting terror activities at the behest of their relatives currently based across the border. During the operation, several relatives and associates of active JKNOP members were arrested under relevant provisions of law for their continued involvement in anti-national activities, including logistical support, propaganda distribution, and aiding recruitment. Digital devices and incriminating materials were also seized during the raids.

Kulgam Police has reiterated its commitment to uphold peace and security in the district, stating that operations against the terror support network will continue to ensure its complete dismantling. (ANI)

