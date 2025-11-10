Explosive Cache Find in Faridabad Sparks Urgent Intelligence Call

A significant stash of explosives discovered in Haryana's Faridabad has been termed a 'wakeup call' by former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh, stressing India's intelligence agencies' need to enhance their operations profoundly. The recovered cache's magnitude indicates that the National Capital Region was on the verge of a potential disaster.

In a conversation with ANI, Singh expressed relief at the situation's resolution but warned of the danger posed by the smuggling of three quintals of RDX, enough to cause substantial devastation. He praised the police and intelligence agencies for their professionalism and called for proactive action to counter these threats.

The recovered explosives are linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad, with intelligence reports suggesting an upgrade in the organization's strategies. The joint operation, involving Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana police, led to the arrest of Dr. Muzammil and another accomplice. Authorities recovered significant arms and ammunition, stressing ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)