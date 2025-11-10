Left Menu

Explosive Cache Find in Faridabad Sparks Urgent Intelligence Call

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh labels the recovery of explosives in Faridabad as a 'wakeup call.' He emphasizes the need for heightened intelligence efforts. A joint police operation led to the arrest of two accused linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad, unveiling a stockpile of arms and explosives, raising security alarms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:53 IST
Explosive Cache Find in Faridabad Sparks Urgent Intelligence Call
Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant stash of explosives discovered in Haryana's Faridabad has been termed a 'wakeup call' by former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh, stressing India's intelligence agencies' need to enhance their operations profoundly. The recovered cache's magnitude indicates that the National Capital Region was on the verge of a potential disaster.

In a conversation with ANI, Singh expressed relief at the situation's resolution but warned of the danger posed by the smuggling of three quintals of RDX, enough to cause substantial devastation. He praised the police and intelligence agencies for their professionalism and called for proactive action to counter these threats.

The recovered explosives are linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad, with intelligence reports suggesting an upgrade in the organization's strategies. The joint operation, involving Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana police, led to the arrest of Dr. Muzammil and another accomplice. Authorities recovered significant arms and ammunition, stressing ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosive Cache Unveiled: Pakistan's Deep State Under Scrutiny Amid Operation in Faridabad

Explosive Cache Unveiled: Pakistan's Deep State Under Scrutiny Amid Operatio...

 India
2
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Macron Hosts Abbas

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Macron Hosts Abbas

 France
3
Azharuddin Takes Helm in Telangana Amid Political Controversy

Azharuddin Takes Helm in Telangana Amid Political Controversy

 India
4
Court Demands SNAP Funds Amid Shutdown

Court Demands SNAP Funds Amid Shutdown

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025