U.N. Inspectors Visit Iran Amid Tensions

Inspectors from the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, recently visited several Iranian nuclear sites, a development announced by Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday. The visit follows the IAEA's call for Iran to significantly boost its cooperation with the agency.

While IAEA has conducted numerous inspections in Iran since tensions with Israel reignited in June, it noted last week that Iran had restricted access to essential nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. These sites had been targeted in bombings by the United States.

The IAEA head, Rafael Grossi, emphasized the necessity for Iran to improve its cooperation with U.N. inspectors to avoid further tensions with the West. Iranian officials have accused the IAEA of providing grounds for Israel's aggressive actions in June, following the agency's declaration of Iran's non-compliance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.