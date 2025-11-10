Unity in Lights: Celebrating Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity

In a grand celebration marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as the Iron Man of India, the Gujarat government organized a stunning Bharat Parv at the iconic Statue of Unity. An official press release revealed that Ekta Nagar has been transformed into a kaleidoscope of vibrant lights, celebrating India's rich cultural tapestries.

The majestic 182-meter-tall statue, the tallest globally, stands illuminated alongside the Sardar Sarovar Dam, both aglow with a tri-colour laser display, symbolizing harmony amid India's diverse cultural heritage. Local artisans have ingeniously fused traditional designs with modern lighting technologies, embodying the nation's unity through diversity.

Tourists have been flocking to capture the enchanting sights, with themed lighting installations representing ideas of national unity, love, and environmental harmony. The festival, held along the sacred banks of the Narmada, was made possible by the collaborative efforts of India's Central and State Governments, echoing the ethos 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'

At the heart of the lighting spectacles is the 'Ekta Prakash Parv' pavilion, featuring a mesmerizing array of LED and solar-powered lights. The seven-kilometre stretch from Ekta Dwar to the Statue of Unity, encompassing various pivotal points, is ornately decorated with symbolic lighting, reflecting spiritual themes and national pride.

The event also showcased a 'Glow Tunnel' within the Valley of Flowers Pavilion, with themed installations highlighting India's natural beauty and significant pilgrimage sites. A dynamic light and sound show at Sardar Sarovar Dam, coupled with an evening laser presentation on Sardar Patel's statue, have emerged as star attractions, amplifying the cultural festivity of Bharat Parv.

(With inputs from agencies.)