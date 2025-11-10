Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau has initiated a comprehensive investigation into alleged corrupt practices within the country's energy sector. The probe targets Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear power entity, accusing parties of orchestrating kickback schemes.

The allegations suggest a former adviser to the energy minister, Energoatom's head of security, a businessman, and additional staff were part of a "high-level criminal organization." The scheme purportedly involved enforced kickbacks of 10-15% from Energoatom's counterparties to maintain business continuity.

The current government, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is under pressure to strengthen anti-corruption reforms crucial for EU integration. Critically, these efforts unfold as Ukraine navigates the severe challenges imposed by Russian military actions, disrupting the nation's power infrastructure.

