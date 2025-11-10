Left Menu

Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau is investigating a corruption scheme within Energoatom, involving significant kickbacks. Allegations state that key figures, including a former energy adviser and business entities, influenced strategic enterprises. This comes amid Ukraine's fight for EU membership and facing pressures from Russian aggression. Energoatom's operations remain pivotal in Ukraine's energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:11 IST
Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau has initiated a comprehensive investigation into alleged corrupt practices within the country's energy sector. The probe targets Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear power entity, accusing parties of orchestrating kickback schemes.

The allegations suggest a former adviser to the energy minister, Energoatom's head of security, a businessman, and additional staff were part of a "high-level criminal organization." The scheme purportedly involved enforced kickbacks of 10-15% from Energoatom's counterparties to maintain business continuity.

The current government, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is under pressure to strengthen anti-corruption reforms crucial for EU integration. Critically, these efforts unfold as Ukraine navigates the severe challenges imposed by Russian military actions, disrupting the nation's power infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
From Militant to President: Ahmed al-Sharaa's Unlikely Ascent

From Militant to President: Ahmed al-Sharaa's Unlikely Ascent

 Global
2
Shaken Foundations: BBC Faces Resignation and Scrutiny Amid Bias Allegations

Shaken Foundations: BBC Faces Resignation and Scrutiny Amid Bias Allegations

 United Kingdom
3
Daily Wagers Demand Justice: A Fight for Regularization and Wages in Jammu

Daily Wagers Demand Justice: A Fight for Regularization and Wages in Jammu

 India
4
EU Weighs Financial Aid Solutions for Ukraine Amidst Russian Asset Freeze

EU Weighs Financial Aid Solutions for Ukraine Amidst Russian Asset Freeze

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025