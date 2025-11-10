Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Decision to Cancel Bail in Renukaswamy Murder Case

The Supreme Court has rejected a plea to review its decision to cancel bail for actor Pavithra Gowda and others in the Renukaswamy murder case. The court found no grounds for review after examining its prior order, emphasizing the seriousness of evidence and accusations of interference in the investigation.

Updated: 10-11-2025 18:03 IST
Representative Image (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has dismissed a review plea filed by actor Pavithra Gowda in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. This decision maintains the apex court's earlier ruling from August 14, which canceled the previously granted bails.

The bench, composed of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan, upheld its previous finding that the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant bail was founded on inadequate evidence and contrary to legal principles typical in murder cases.

Actor Darshan and his alleged involvement in witness tampering and procedural manipulation were highlighted, raising serious concerns over investigative interference. The murder case remains high-profile, with many awaiting further developments.

