Argentina Hikes Biofuel Prices Amid Market Adjustments
The Argentine government has increased biofuel prices for blending with fossil fuels. The updated prices for sugarcane-based bioethanol, corn-based ethanol, and biodiesel were announced in the official gazette, effective immediately. This reflects Argentina's status as a leading biofuel producer, adjusting domestic prices regularly.
The Argentine government has announced an increase in biofuel prices required for blending with fossil fuels within its domestic market. The resolutions, published in Monday's official gazette, set new minimum prices for bioethanol and biodiesel.
The Energy Secretariat has raised the sugarcane-based bioethanol price to 918.025 pesos, up from 891.286 pesos per liter. Meanwhile, corn-based ethanol now costs 841.394 pesos per liter, compared to 816.887 pesos previously. Biodiesel's price for mandatory blending with diesel has been adjusted to 1,688,961 pesos per metric ton from the earlier 1,590,832 pesos.
These price changes come into effect immediately and will remain until a new price update is issued. As an important biofuel producer, Argentina frequently revises its pricing to align with market conditions.
