Ukrainian Forces Strike Vital Crimean Oil Depot

Ukraine's special forces have conducted a targeted attack on a pumping station at a Russian oil depot in Crimea, a strategic component of the enemy's fuel logistics. This action disrupts the occupying authorities' ability to supply military facilities and transport essential resources for the enemy army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's special forces announced on Monday a strategic attack on a pumping station at a Russian oil depot in Crimea, aimed at disrupting the opposition's fuel logistics system.

According to a statement released on Telegram, the Hvardiyska oil depot plays a crucial role in the supply chain for military facilities and transports used by the occupying forces.

This targeted assault is part of Ukraine's ongoing efforts to weaken the logistical capabilities of the enemy army in the contested region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

