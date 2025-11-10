Ukraine's special forces announced on Monday a strategic attack on a pumping station at a Russian oil depot in Crimea, aimed at disrupting the opposition's fuel logistics system.

According to a statement released on Telegram, the Hvardiyska oil depot plays a crucial role in the supply chain for military facilities and transports used by the occupying forces.

This targeted assault is part of Ukraine's ongoing efforts to weaken the logistical capabilities of the enemy army in the contested region.

