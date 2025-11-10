Explosion Rocks Red Fort Metro Area
An explosion occurred near the Red Fort Metro Station, damaging several vehicles. The Delhi Fire Department and Police Special Cell responded promptly to the scene. Seven fire tenders were deployed to control the situation, with further details yet to emerge.
An explosion shook the vicinity of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, causing damage to multiple vehicles. The incident occurred near Gate No. 1 of the station, as reported by the Delhi Fire Department after receiving an emergency call.
Following the explosion, three to four cars were engulfed in flames. The damage prompted a swift response from the Delhi Fire Department, which dispatched seven fire tenders to the scene. Emergency crews acted quickly to control the fire and prevent further escalation.
Additionally, a team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrived to investigate the circumstances surrounding the explosion. Authorities are working diligently to gather more information as the situation unfolds, with updates expected as further details become available.
(With inputs from agencies.)
