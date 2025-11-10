Red Fort Metro Station Blast: Chaos in the Capital

A significant explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station triggered a fierce blaze on Monday evening, spreading quickly to nearby vehicles in the densely populated area. The chaotic scene left onlookers in shock, as seven fire tenders were dispatched to combat the flames.

Eyewitness Rajdhar Pandey recounted the disturbance, saying, 'I saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion, my windows shook... I live nearby.' The explosion not only damaged several cars but also scattered body parts across the road, leaving locals bewildered and horrified.

Adding to the intensity of the incident, a shopkeeper stated, 'I never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die...' A team from the Delhi Police's Special Cell is now on-site, rigorously investigating the cause of this devastating incident as the community struggles to recover from the ordeal.

Medical Superintendent of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital reported to ANI that 15 injured individuals were brought in, with eight succumbing before arrival. Of the remaining, three are critically injured while one is in stable condition.