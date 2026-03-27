Blaze Erupts in Khureji Khas: Swift Response from Delhi Fire Services

A fire erupted at a tent shop in the Khureji Khas area of East Delhi on Friday evening, as confirmed by an official from the Delhi Fire Services. The alarm was raised at 7:34 pm, prompting the dispatch of five fire tenders to handle the situation.

Firefighters acted swiftly to extinguish the flames and prevent the blaze from spreading further, ensuring safety and minimizing damage. Remarkably, no casualties have been recorded so far, which is a testament to the rapid response from the emergency services team.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire, as investigations continue. Meanwhile, the community remains vigilant, thankful for the efficiency and effectiveness of the local fire services in averting a potential disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)