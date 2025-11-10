Maharashtra on High Alert: Fadnavis Responds to Deadly Delhi Blast
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged security forces to stay vigilant after a blast at Delhi's Red Fort metro station resulted in eight fatalities. This alert follows the discovery of 360 kg of explosive material in Haryana, leading to a scramble to reassess security measures.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday urged police and agencies to be vigilant following a deadly blast at Delhi's Red Fort metro, killing eight. Earlier, Fadnavis reviewed security after 360 kg of potential ammonium nitrate was found in Haryana's Faridabad.
After the explosion near Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro, resulting in eight deaths and several injuries, Fadnavis renewed his call for heightened security. Delhi Police are investigating, with DIG CRPF saying it's too early to declare a cause.
The explosion, which enflamed a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station, spurred immediate responses from seven fire units, declared under control by 7:29 pm. Witnesses described horrific sights, reporting scattered body parts and inundated damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Red Fort Explosion Triggers Security Alert: The Complex Web of Car Ownership
CISF puts all installations in Delhi-NCR, including the IGI Airport and metro stations, on high alert following Red Fort blast: Officials.
Tragic Explosion Near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station
Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station Shocks Nation
Devastating Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station: Casualties Reported