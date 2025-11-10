COP30 Climate Summit: Navigating the Path to Global Cooperation

The COP30 climate summit kicked off on Monday in Belem, Brazil, with a call for global cooperation amid challenging international divisions. The United Nations climate chief emphasized the importance of unity over conflict as countries negotiated critical climate issues.

Brazil's President Lula and Indigenous leaders spotlighted the ongoing challenges and the need for decisive action to combat climate change. Notably absent from the summit was the United States, sparking criticism due to its significant historic emissions.

Germany and other European nations pushed for stronger commitments to reduce fossil fuel usage, while China emerged as a leader with affordable green technologies. Indigenous voices urged attention to the impact on their communities, demanding substantive protection over promises.

