COP30 Climate Summit: Navigating the Path to Global Cooperation

The COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil, commenced with calls for global cooperation on climate issues. Despite prevailing global divisions, countries are urged to focus on collective climate action, with emphasis on Indigenous rights and reducing fossil fuel dependence. Key attendees and absentees shape the discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:31 IST
COP30 Climate Summit: Navigating the Path to Global Cooperation

The COP30 climate summit kicked off on Monday in Belem, Brazil, with a call for global cooperation amid challenging international divisions. The United Nations climate chief emphasized the importance of unity over conflict as countries negotiated critical climate issues.

Brazil's President Lula and Indigenous leaders spotlighted the ongoing challenges and the need for decisive action to combat climate change. Notably absent from the summit was the United States, sparking criticism due to its significant historic emissions.

Germany and other European nations pushed for stronger commitments to reduce fossil fuel usage, while China emerged as a leader with affordable green technologies. Indigenous voices urged attention to the impact on their communities, demanding substantive protection over promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

