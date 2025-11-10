Delhi's Air Quality Improves Amid Significant Reduction in Farm Fires

In a significant development, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) has shown improvement. The average AQI between January 1 and November 9 fell to 175, compared to last year's 189. This data highlights a noticeable enhancement in the city's air quality, according to a recent release.

Particulate matter concentrations have also dropped, with PM2.5 and PM10 levels recorded at 75 ug/m3 and 170 ug/m3, respectively, down from the previous year's 87 ug/m3 and 191 ug/m3. This improvement is attributed to a marked decline in farm fire incidents in Punjab and Haryana, with Punjab reporting a 35.2% decrease and Haryana a 65.3% decline compared to the previous year.

The Commission for Air Quality Management is actively addressing pollution issues by collaborating with state governments and enforcing statutory directives. Efforts also include waste management enhancements, such as advancing legacy waste processing and increasing waste-to-energy capacity. These initiatives, combined with enhanced surveillance and community awareness programs, aim to combat pollution effectively in the National Capital Region.

