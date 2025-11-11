Dangote Fertiliser Expands with Cutting-Edge Urea Units

In a strategic expansion, Nigeria's Dangote Fertiliser has announced the construction of four new urea granulation units with the aid of advanced technology from Thyssenkrupp, a German industrial giant. The collaboration aims to triple Dangote's annual urea output, setting a new benchmark in global fertiliser production.

Each of the new units will have the capacity to produce 4,235 metric tons daily, significantly upping Dangote's annual production from 2.65 million to over 8 million tons. Built near its existing complex in Lekki, Lagos, these units will employ Thyssenkrupp's innovative UFT Fluid Bed Granulation Technology, renowned for its low-emission footprint.

In a statement, Thyssenkrupp's CEO, Nadja Haakansson, highlighted the partnership's role in advancing sustainable industrial growth and food security. Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Group, emphasized the move as central to Nigeria attaining agricultural independence, solidifying its position as a major player in the global fertilizer market.

