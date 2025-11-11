Adani Group Ventures into Massive Battery Storage: A Transformative Leap in India's Clean Energy Landscape
The Adani Group has announced its entry into battery energy storage with a 1,126 MW / 3,530 MWh project at Khavda, India. Set to launch by 2026, this initiative will enhance grid reliability and support clean energy. Adani aims for 15 GWh storage by 2027, reaching 50 GWh in five years.
The Adani Group has unveiled an ambitious plan to enhance India's renewable energy infrastructure by venturing into the battery energy storage sector. They plan to establish a 1,126 MW / 3,530 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Khavda in Gujarat, which will stand as India's largest storage project to date.
Scheduled for completion by March 2026, the project forms part of the expansive Khavda renewable energy complex. BESS is designed to bolster grid stability and reliability, facilitating energy storage from renewable sources like solar and wind for use during low-generation periods.
Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, emphasized the project's significance in setting global benchmarks and promoting India's energy independence. Adani Group aims to scale its energy storage to 15 GWh by 2027, reflecting a strong commitment to sustainable infrastructure.
