Gauteng Tables R179.2 Billion Budget to Boost Services, Infrastructure
Gauteng Finance and Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile has tabled a R179.2 billion provincial budget for the 2026/27 financial year, focusing on strengthening frontline services, accelerating infrastructure development and maintaining fiscal discipline.
Presenting the budget in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Maile said the allocation reflects government’s commitment to tackling the province’s key socio-economic challenges despite a constrained fiscal environment.
“While Gauteng remains the economic nerve centre of the national economy, we do not have limitless resources. We must therefore be intentional in funding what works,” he said.
Social Wage Dominates Budget
The social wage—Health, Education and Social Development—accounts for 83% of the total provincial budget, highlighting the government’s focus on improving essential public services.
Health Sector Allocation
The Department of Health has been allocated R70.3 billion in 2026/27, increasing to R218.6 billion over the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).
The funding will support:
-
Maternal and child health services
-
Ideal Clinic and Ideal Hospital programmes
-
Improved emergency medical response times
-
Integration of mental health services at community level
-
Digital health systems and electronic patient records
-
Strengthened HIV and TB interventions
Education Sector Funding
The Department of Education will receive R70.9 billion in 2026/27, rising to R221.8 billion over the MTEF.
The funding aims to:
-
Improve learning outcomes from early childhood to matric
-
Strengthen safe and inclusive schooling
-
Expand Early Childhood Development programmes
-
Support learner performance initiatives such as the Secondary School Improvement Programme
-
Provide nutrition programmes and scholar transport for disadvantaged learners
-
Expand Schools of Specialisation and special education programmes
Social Development
The Department of Social Development will receive R5.6 billion in 2026/27, increasing to R17.2 billion over the MTEF.
The allocation will fund programmes including:
-
Skills development for vulnerable communities
-
Food security initiatives
-
The provincial homelessness strategy
-
Child and youth care centres
-
Substance abuse treatment and aftercare services
-
Upgrading of state-owned social facilities
Infrastructure Investment for Growth
The provincial government has allocated R36.4 billion for infrastructure development over the 2026 MTEF.
Of this:
-
R26.2 billion will come from conditional grants
-
R10.2 billion from the Provincial Equitable Share
Most of the funding will go to key departments including Health, Education, Human Settlements, and Roads and Transport, which together will receive R34.4 billion.
Other departments including Sports, Arts and Culture, Infrastructure Development, Economic Development, Social Development, Agriculture and Environment will share R2.1 billion.
Infrastructure spending will be divided between:
-
R22.7 billion to expand infrastructure capacity to meet growing service demand
-
R13.8 billion for maintenance and upgrades of existing infrastructure
Maile emphasised that infrastructure investment is essential for economic growth, job creation and improved service delivery.
“When we speak about infrastructure, we are talking about hospitals that function, safe communities, schools that support young people and real post-school opportunities,” he said.
Strengthening Fiscal Discipline
To improve financial management, the province will implement a Budget Monitoring Initiative from the next financial year.
The system will ensure that budgets are integrated across government platforms to create a single source of financial data, enabling real-time validation of funds before procurement commitments are made.
Additional reforms include:
-
Expansion of Digital Requisition Forms (RLS01)
-
Wider use of Requests for Quotation (RFQ) systems
-
Implementation of the TendaSwift digital tender platform
Since the pilot launch of TendaSwift in December, three tenders have already been advertised on the platform in partnership with the Gautrain Management Agency.
The system is designed to improve transparency, reduce processing times and create paperless audit trails in procurement processes.
Focus on Sustainable Public Finances
Maile stressed that maintaining fiscal discipline and responsible spending remains a top priority.
The provincial government aims to restore public finances, create fiscal space and ensure investment in priority sectors, while supporting inclusive economic growth.
“Fiscal discipline is non-negotiable if we want to build the Gauteng we all want to live and work in,” Maile concluded.