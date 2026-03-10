Gauteng Tables R179.2 Billion Budget to Boost Services, Infrastructure

Gauteng Finance and Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile has tabled a R179.2 billion provincial budget for the 2026/27 financial year, focusing on strengthening frontline services, accelerating infrastructure development and maintaining fiscal discipline.

Presenting the budget in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Maile said the allocation reflects government’s commitment to tackling the province’s key socio-economic challenges despite a constrained fiscal environment.

“While Gauteng remains the economic nerve centre of the national economy, we do not have limitless resources. We must therefore be intentional in funding what works,” he said.

Social Wage Dominates Budget

The social wage—Health, Education and Social Development—accounts for 83% of the total provincial budget, highlighting the government’s focus on improving essential public services.

Health Sector Allocation

The Department of Health has been allocated R70.3 billion in 2026/27, increasing to R218.6 billion over the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

The funding will support:

Maternal and child health services

Ideal Clinic and Ideal Hospital programmes

Improved emergency medical response times

Integration of mental health services at community level

Digital health systems and electronic patient records

Strengthened HIV and TB interventions

Education Sector Funding

The Department of Education will receive R70.9 billion in 2026/27, rising to R221.8 billion over the MTEF.

The funding aims to:

Improve learning outcomes from early childhood to matric

Strengthen safe and inclusive schooling

Expand Early Childhood Development programmes

Support learner performance initiatives such as the Secondary School Improvement Programme

Provide nutrition programmes and scholar transport for disadvantaged learners

Expand Schools of Specialisation and special education programmes

Social Development

The Department of Social Development will receive R5.6 billion in 2026/27, increasing to R17.2 billion over the MTEF.

The allocation will fund programmes including:

Skills development for vulnerable communities

Food security initiatives

The provincial homelessness strategy

Child and youth care centres

Substance abuse treatment and aftercare services

Upgrading of state-owned social facilities

Infrastructure Investment for Growth

The provincial government has allocated R36.4 billion for infrastructure development over the 2026 MTEF.

Of this:

R26.2 billion will come from conditional grants

R10.2 billion from the Provincial Equitable Share

Most of the funding will go to key departments including Health, Education, Human Settlements, and Roads and Transport, which together will receive R34.4 billion.

Other departments including Sports, Arts and Culture, Infrastructure Development, Economic Development, Social Development, Agriculture and Environment will share R2.1 billion.

Infrastructure spending will be divided between:

R22.7 billion to expand infrastructure capacity to meet growing service demand

R13.8 billion for maintenance and upgrades of existing infrastructure

Maile emphasised that infrastructure investment is essential for economic growth, job creation and improved service delivery.

“When we speak about infrastructure, we are talking about hospitals that function, safe communities, schools that support young people and real post-school opportunities,” he said.

Strengthening Fiscal Discipline

To improve financial management, the province will implement a Budget Monitoring Initiative from the next financial year.

The system will ensure that budgets are integrated across government platforms to create a single source of financial data, enabling real-time validation of funds before procurement commitments are made.

Additional reforms include:

Expansion of Digital Requisition Forms (RLS01)

Wider use of Requests for Quotation (RFQ) systems

Implementation of the TendaSwift digital tender platform

Since the pilot launch of TendaSwift in December, three tenders have already been advertised on the platform in partnership with the Gautrain Management Agency.

The system is designed to improve transparency, reduce processing times and create paperless audit trails in procurement processes.

Focus on Sustainable Public Finances

Maile stressed that maintaining fiscal discipline and responsible spending remains a top priority.

The provincial government aims to restore public finances, create fiscal space and ensure investment in priority sectors, while supporting inclusive economic growth.

“Fiscal discipline is non-negotiable if we want to build the Gauteng we all want to live and work in,” Maile concluded.